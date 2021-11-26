Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Stake Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 307.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,305 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Fisker were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Fisker by 354.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Fisker by 640.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares in the last quarter. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 18.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSR. Cowen lifted their target price on Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $9,951,968.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fisker Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

