Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 28,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 223,424 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $6.24.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $879.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Five Point had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Five Point by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 276,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point (NYSE:FPH)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

