Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to report $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Five9 posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Five9 has a 1 year low of $131.70 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.03 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,988 shares of company stock worth $8,674,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 36.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 644.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.