FLO (FLO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

