Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:FLR opened at $23.28 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fluor stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fluor
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
