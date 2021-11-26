FOAM Price Reaches $0.0752 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. One FOAM coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $265,426.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.74 or 0.00235283 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.