Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.530-$7.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush began coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.37.

Foot Locker stock opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Foot Locker stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of Foot Locker worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

