Formation Fi (FORM) Trading Down 22.5% Over Last Week

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Formation Fi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Formation Fi has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $935,180.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00064617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00078963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00104694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.17 or 0.07485509 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,278.40 or 0.99726122 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Formation Fi Coin Trading

