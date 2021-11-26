FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $129,360.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.
FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
FormFactor Company Profile
FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.
