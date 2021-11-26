FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $129,360.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 1,360.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after buying an additional 592,611 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after buying an additional 400,979 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after buying an additional 335,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.