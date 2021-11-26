Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen Sells 7,992 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,637,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00.

Fortinet stock traded down $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $327.39. The stock had a trading volume of 647,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,578. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.14 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

