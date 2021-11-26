Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTV. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Fortive by 33.1% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 73.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTV opened at $78.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

