Fortuna (FOTA) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Fortuna has a market capitalization of $270,547.75 and $4.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fortuna has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Fortuna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

