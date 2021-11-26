FOX Token (FOX) Price Reaches $0.84 on Top Exchanges

FOX Token (CURRENCY:FOX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Over the last seven days, FOX Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One FOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002616 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FOX Token has a market cap of $9.81 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of FOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FOX Token

FOX Token’s total supply is 1,000,001,337 coins and its circulating supply is 11,736,282 coins. FOX Token’s official Twitter account is @ShapeShift_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOX is the loyalty token and allows users to trade for free on the ShapeShift Platform. Users that verify their accounts earn 100 FOX tokens. Each token held in a platform wallet gives that user $10 of free trade volume, every 30 days. While trading is commission-free, standard network mining fees still apply to each trade. “

Buying and Selling FOX Token

