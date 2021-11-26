Fractal (FCL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $370,338.00

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $370,338.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fractal has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00064198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00073386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00097910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,007.54 or 0.07474639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,570.19 or 0.99916087 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

