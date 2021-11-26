Frax (FRAX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.14 Billion

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $26.39 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00064265 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00080343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00105521 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.93 or 0.07538411 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,522.54 or 0.99810636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,139,074,682 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

