Frax Share Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.40 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. Frax Share has a market cap of $293.80 million and $11.40 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for $18.13 or 0.00033242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00064445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00105041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.65 or 0.07507786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,377.28 or 0.99728282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

