Fred G. Kennedy III Sells 76,632 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) President Fred G. Kennedy III sold 76,632 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $580,870.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MNTS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.53. 15,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,871. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. 38.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

