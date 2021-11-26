Freehold Royalties (FRU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Freehold Royalties (TSE: FRU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$13.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

11/12/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

10/18/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Freehold Royalties had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$13.50.

Shares of TSE:FRU traded down C$0.69 on Friday, reaching C$11.29. 1,071,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,472. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

