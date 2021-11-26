Freicoin (FRC) Price Hits $0.0109 on Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $628,572.81 and $113.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. Freicoin’s official website is freico.in . The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Buying and Selling Freicoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.