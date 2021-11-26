Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.58

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.58, with a volume of 45899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

