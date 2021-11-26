Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock.

FRPT opened at $109.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.84. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $105.12 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -194.87 and a beta of 0.62.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 11,528 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $2,094,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

