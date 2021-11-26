Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0008

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Friendz has a market cap of $407,430.59 and $119,399.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Friendz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Friendz has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00044809 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00008606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.51 or 0.00235972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

