Frontier Trading Down 0.3% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $63.69 million and approximately $13.87 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00043578 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00008510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (CRYPTO:FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.