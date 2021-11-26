FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) Shares Down 0.9%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.60. 7,532 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 16,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,440,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,175,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 81,674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,299,000.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.