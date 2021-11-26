FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Trading Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $35.18 and last traded at $35.24. 133,862 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.86 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

