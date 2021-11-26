FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR) Trading Down 1.1%

FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL (NYSEARCA:FAPR)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.94 and last traded at $31.94. 11,881 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 33,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,466,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT CBOE VST EQ BUF – APRL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,106,000.

