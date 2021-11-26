Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.79

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.79 and traded as low as $33.99. Fujitsu shares last traded at $34.21, with a volume of 22,721 shares.

The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Fujitsu had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fujitsu Limited will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services.

