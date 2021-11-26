Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FULC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 556,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $616.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.19.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

