Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $89.40

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $89.40, but opened at $93.09. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $99.95, with a volume of 9,373 shares.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.36.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.
Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)
Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.
