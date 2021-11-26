Function X Market Capitalization Achieves $367.31 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $367.31 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001655 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,659.02 or 0.98790445 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049767 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00039229 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.49 or 0.00623186 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000153 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

