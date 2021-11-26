Furucombo Hits 1-Day Volume of $732,798.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $732,798.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Furucombo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00073955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00098534 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.85 or 0.07501579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,448.35 or 1.00089049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Furucombo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Furucombo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.