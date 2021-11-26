Fuse Network Market Cap Hits $18.49 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and $1.95 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded down 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00065271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00073778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00099450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.02 or 0.07459138 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,405.30 or 1.00102188 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

