Fusion Price Tops $0.73 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded up 49.8% against the dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $51.37 million and $8.46 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,193.27 or 0.99518557 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001624 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,217,185 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

