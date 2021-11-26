Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.11 and last traded at $49.43. 236,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,411,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUTU. Bank of America downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BOCOM International downgraded Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 22.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Futu by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,417,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Futu by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,468 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 66,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

