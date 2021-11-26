FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) Issued By Cormark

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Shares of CVE:HTL opened at C$2.13 on Wednesday. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.16 million and a PE ratio of 92.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

