FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

MEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.12 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $56.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $80.42.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 198.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 172.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 857.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 86,718 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 95.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 32,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,805,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 64,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $3,725,926.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock worth $33,585,741. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

