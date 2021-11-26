FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

OHI opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after buying an additional 296,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.