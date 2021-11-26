FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Greenbrook TMS Inc. Issued By Desjardins (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Greenbrook TMS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 21st. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now expects that the company will earn ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.64). Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 278.24% and a negative net margin of 55.87%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GBNH. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Clarus Securities decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

