FY2021 EPS Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Truist Securiti reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.04.

Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Temperato purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 158,529 shares of company stock valued at $191,999. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

