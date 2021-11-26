FY2021 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Sunday, November 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equinox Gold to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$9.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$9.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Equinox Gold has a one year low of C$7.53 and a one year high of C$14.33.

Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

