FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 24.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.