FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Kamada in a research report issued on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kamada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday.

KMDA stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $284.48 million, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

