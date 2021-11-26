FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Cut by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:THG)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.20. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.45 EPS.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $129.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,106,000 after purchasing an additional 160,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,589,000 after buying an additional 147,570 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.