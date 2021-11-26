FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) Reduced by Cormark

The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Westaim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Cormark also issued estimates for Westaim’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

CVE:WED opened at C$2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62. Westaim has a 52-week low of C$2.28 and a 52-week high of C$2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$365.13 million and a PE ratio of -10.63.

In other news, Senior Officer Glenn Garry Macneil sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.70, for a total value of C$32,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

