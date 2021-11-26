FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,281,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,273,217,000 after acquiring an additional 349,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,098,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,336,000 after buying an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,932,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,197,000 after buying an additional 562,465 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,518,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,500,000 after buying an additional 121,994 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.