FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $8.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $878.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

