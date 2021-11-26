FY2022 Earnings Forecast for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Issued By Truist Securiti

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for BellRing Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

BRBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut BellRing Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The company has a market cap of $997.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

