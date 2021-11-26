FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 43,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $218,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,655 shares of company stock worth $2,658,949. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

