FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Boosted by National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $12.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.07.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.22.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $117.64 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

