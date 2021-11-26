FY2022 EPS Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Lifted by KeyCorp

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commercial Metals in a report issued on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

In other Commercial Metals news, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,415 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.1% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,664,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

